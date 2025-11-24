Winter Gear Reviews: Stability, Comfort, and Happy Kids

Gossamer Gear LT5 Carbon Trekking Poles

Guest review by Gary Malick

I started using hiking poles years back when I was having a little knee issue. Ever since then, they have always been with me on a hike or backpacking trip. The Gossamer Gear LT5 3-piece trekking poles are as light as a feather (only 4.9 oz per pole!). They collapse down to 23.5” for easy storage, and the very simple twist lock mechanism is easy to use and seems like it will be trouble-free for a long time. The handles, which resemble cork, are made from EVA Foam, which I find very comfortable on the hands. Tips are rugged with a removable rubber stopper end and screw type attachable baskets. If you are looking for a very light, rugged yet comfortable pole, look no further.

More info: https://www.gossamergear.com/

Therm-A-Rest Trekker Chair

Getting a good night’s sleep on your Therm-A-Rest® sleeping pad is only half the story. The other half––the Therm-A-Rest Trekker Chair–– ingeniously turns your pad into a comfy seat with back support. Available to fit both 20- and 25-inch pads, the Trekker––made of ultralight nylon and fiberglass poles––packs small and light (10 oz. for 20”, 13 oz. for 25”), making backpacking comfort easy to bring along.

More info: cascadedesigns.com/pages/thermarest

Great Gear for Kids

Guest review by Nikki

Signing my 7-year-old up for Wild Whatcom’s Explorers Club is part of my not-so-secret plot to get him to like being outside as much as I do. But staying warm and dry through the fall, winter, and spring is no easy task. I knew we’d need good gear, so he’d have fun, not be miserable. In my experience with many rainy days (and nights) outdoors, the best way to do that is to start with good shoes, a good base layer, and a good shell– and that’s exactly what I found with Helly Hansen.

The Kids’ LIFA® Merino Wool Base Layer Set (top and bottom) is soft and toasty. The Kids’ and Juniors’ Bowstring Boots Ht are insulated and waterproof because cold, wet feet are the worst. And the Kid’s Shelter Outdoor Jacket 2.0 is actually waterproof–not only water resistant–which is what a kid needs for many hours of rain.

He recently got to put this gear to the test, spending five hours exploring the Hundred Acre Wood. He arrived home dirty, warm, and happy—just the way I like him.

More info: www.hellyhansen.com/en_us