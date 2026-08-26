Autumn Gear Reviews: Essential Gear for Fall Excursions

Royal Robbins Men’s Wilder Zip-Off Pants

These hiking pants have all the bases covered. Whether you are looking for protection from the sun, from the rain, or from bugs, the Wilder Zip-Offs deliver the goods. Royal Robbins’ UPF 40+ sun protection keeps you cool; the lightweight, stretch fabric sheds moisture and blocks wind; and the chemical-free Mosquito Protection Technology™ (MPT) uses a tight-weave fabric that won’t wash or wear away to repel bugs. And man, they’re super comfortable.

More info: royalrobbins.com

Vallon Daytripper Sunglasses

The Vallon Daytripper lenses, made from durable nylon polyamide with an ABBE value of 52— the highest clarity available in an impact-resistant performance lens—the V52® lenses provide crisp vision (great for those of us with over-40 eyes) while protecting against UV rays, debris, and breakage. They also come with a detachable sports head strap to keep them from falling off.

More info: vallon.com