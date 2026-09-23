Field Trip: The Bugaboos

The Bugaboos, a unique group of rugged glacier-clad granitic peaks located in British Columbia’s Purcell Range of the Columbia Mountains, are one of the most sought-after destinations in the world for climbers, backpackers, and heli-hikers in North America. Aside from the core climbers’ area, several other trails lead to stupendous views of spires and glaciers. This photo shows Bugaboo Spire (left), with Howser Towers (center) and the Vowell Glacier, just a few of the most dramatic features of the Bugaboos.

The view is accessed by a bit of a slog via the Rocky Point Ridge trail, seldom used by hikers. After driving 40 km along a very dusty, bumpy road, an arduous, long, steep climb along a rough and brushy snowmobile track challenges you. The beautiful meadows below the ridge are studded with subalpine larch, making this a great fall hike. Once on the ridge, you’re rewarded with a 180º view of the park’s massive spires and glaciers. Camping on the ridge is sublime, except for the regular ear-splitting landing of heli-hikers.

Alan Majchrowicz is a landscape and nature photographer living with his family in Bellingham, WA. His images have appeared in advertising campaigns, product design, tourism brochures, books, magazines, and calendars. Learn more at alanmajchrowicz.com.