Gear Spotlight: Black Diamond Cirque 35 Ski Pack

The Black Diamond Cirque 35 ski pack makes a strong case that simplicity doesn’t mean compromise. In a world full of feature-packed gear, its biggest strength is knowing what to leave out.

At 35 liters, the roll-top main compartment gives you flexible storage; roomy enough for a long day touring but stripped of unnecessary bulk, so it stays planted on your back and doesn’t jostle, even when lightly packed. A new full-length side zipper makes grabbing that one layer or the snack you thought you stashed on top quick and painless. The separated avalanche-tool pocket is another smart update, complete with drain holes to let melted snow escape, keeping shovel and probe ready to deploy.

Two small, zippered pockets keep straps, multitools, and snacks organized without adding extra bulk. The external pocket provides quick access to on-the-go items, while the internal pocket is ideal for smaller essentials. Combined with simple carry options (A-frame, diagonal, vertical snowboard), the pack stays versatile and functional without any extra fuss.

In short, the Cirque 35 doesn’t try to do everything; it simply nails what matters most.

