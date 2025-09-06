Gear Spotlight: From First Chair to Finish Line

We’ve always said the best adventures start with happy feet. With the retirement of our friends at BBay Running and Boardworks, we’re stepping up to keep the local running and riding scene thriving by adding performance running gear and a brand-new snowboard department to the mix at Backcountry Essentials.

Our snowboard lineup is ready for whatever kind of rider you are. Powder hound? Resort ripper? Backcountry explorer? We’ve got boots, bindings, and boards to match, plus an expanded demo and rental fleet so you can try before you buy. We’re especially stoked about the Nitro Banker—a do-it-all deck built with the Legendary Banked Slalom in mind. And yes, we’ve got you covered for boot fitting and board tuning too.

When it comes to feet, our roots go deep. After decades of dialing in ski boots for every quirky toe and tricky arch in Bellingham, we know feet. Our team is using that expertise to help you find the perfect running shoe. We are adding Topo Athletic and Brooks as we expand our run department. The Brooks’ Cascadia has long been a northwest favorite for running and walking, while Topo’s Ultraventure 4 is an award-winning trail shoe that transitions to roads as well.

Backcountry Essentials has been your local outdoor shop for years. As we continue to expand in our new space, we’ve got you covered from first tracks to pavement laps!