Finding the right airport parking can make a big difference to your trip, especially if you want to keep costs low without giving up comfort and safety. Whether you’re travelling for work or a family holiday, here are eight cheap and convenient parking options you can find at many UK airports.

1. Park and Ride

Park and Ride is one of the most affordable ways to park your car at the airport. You leave your car in a secure car park a short distance from the terminal and then have a quick ride with a shuttle bus to your terminal. It’s simple, safe and great value for money.

2. Meet and Greet

Meet and Greet parking is convenient if you have lots of luggage, young children or both. The way it works is simple; you drive straight to the terminal where a driver meets you and parks your car for you. This option can be cheaper than you think, especially if you book early through sites like bookfhr.com.

3. Long Stay Parking

Long Stay car parks are ideal for longer trips. They are usually a bit further away but offer very good prices for stays of a week or more. A free shuttle service will take you to and from the terminal.

4. Short Stay Parking

Short Stay car parks are closer to the terminal and perfect for trips of a few days or for picking up or dropping off passengers. While usually more expensive per day than Long Stay, you can still find good deals if you compare prices in advance.

5. Off-Airport Parking

Many UK airports have car parks just outside the airport area. These off-airport options are often much cheaper than on-site parking and include regular shuttle bus routes. Many also offer extra security and CCTV for peace of mind.

6. Hotel and Parking Packages

If you have an early flight, booking a hotel with parking included can be a good deal. You stay overnight near the airport and leave your car in the hotel’s secure car park for the duration of your trip. This can work out cheaper than booking them separately.

7. Valet Parking

Valet Parking is similar to Meet and Greet but sometimes includes extra services like cleaning your car while you’re away. It’s a convenient choice if you want to save time and still get good value when booked in advance.

8. Electric Vehicle (EV) Parking

Many UK airports now offer dedicated parking spaces for electric vehicles, often with charging points included. Some providers even offer discounts for EV drivers, so it’s worth checking what’s available when you book.

No matter which option you choose, booking early through trusted websites like bookfhr.com can help you find the best prices and give you one less thing to worry about before you fly. Happy travels and safe parking!