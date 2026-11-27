The sun had barely slipped below the horizon when a scattering of stars shimmered over Covington Flat in Joshua Tree National Park. Beneath the blinking lights of an inky desert sky, I felt that familiar spark of discovery and the quiet realization that this mostly forgotten path is more of a treasure than I expected. The California Riding and Hiking Trail (CRHT) feels both historic and hidden, a remnant of a grand idea that never fully materialized yet still delivers something extraordinary.

The trail felt both intimate and expansive, a place where small desert dramas played out at our feet while the horizon opened its magic.

The CRHT began in the 1940s as an ambitious plan for a continuous equestrian and hiking corridor across California. Planners hoped to preserve open space, protect historic routes, and connect a rapidly changing state, but the vision quickly met resistance. Land‑use conflicts, limited funding, and the challenge of coordinating multiple agencies slowed progress. By the 1950s, post‑war development fractured the proposed route, and the chance for a true statewide trail slipped away. When, in 1968, the Pacific Crest Trail was designated, the CRHT faded further into obscurity, overshadowed by a newer long‑distance path.

What remains today are scattered segments, including a spectacular 37.1-mile stretch through Joshua Tree National Park. Instead of a statewide epic, this remnant has become its own kind of gift, a perfect 2- to 3‑day mini thru‑hike for anyone craving off‑season sunshine and a trail that gives far more than it asks.

A Desert Escape That Felt Like Medicine

When the Pacific Northwest settled into its usual shoulder season gloom last spring, we felt the familiar pull to go somewhere brighter. Escaping to a drier climate under a magical desert sky felt less like a whim and more like a needed reset. The CRHT offered exactly that with year-round accessibility, quiet backcountry, and the kind of solitude that feels almost improbable. During our April thru-hike, right in the middle of spring break, we didn’t encounter a single other backpacker, only a private ribbon of trail winding through sun-washed rock and open desert air.

Pairing the hike with a touch of desert town indulgence made the adventure even sweeter. Palm Springs greeted us with warmth, good food, outdoor music, and a hint of glamour before we traded city sparkle for Joshua Tree’s quiet backcountry.

When the day came, we left the bustle behind and made the hour‑long drive toward Joshua Tree’s open spaces. The shift was immediate, a gentle slide from color and culture into a landscape shaped by wind, stone, and silence. It was an ideal retreat after a couple of days of city luxury; the kind of contrast that makes both experiences feel even richer.

To soak up as much desert beauty as possible, we thru‑hiked the California Riding and Hiking Trail eastbound over three days, letting each scurrying lizard, shifting landscape, and crimson sunset shape the experience. Though it’s possible to hike either direction, traveling eastbound, as we did, offers a gentle final‑day descent that encourages easy wandering as the terrain opens before you.

Day One: Road Runners, Ancient Trees and Stars

After a shuttle drop-off at Black Rock Campground, the desert immediately greeted us. A roadrunner with no interest in performing the famous “meep, meep” sprinted across the trail, offering a call that sounded like a dove trying out for an owl choir. It felt like he was announcing our arrival in his own confident way. As we continued, signs of horse use appeared in the form of droppings and loosened soil, a reminder that riders were just as welcome here as hikers.

Mild temperatures made for pleasant hiking, although the gnats were determined to get far too familiar with our noses, ears, and eyes. After enough miles of swatting and laughing at our feeble attempts to ward them off, the trail began to rise toward Upper Covington Flat, where a gentle breeze finally cleared the air around us. The landscape opened into a quiet plateau, and we settled beneath one of the area’s largest Joshua trees. Many of these giant yuccas are hundreds of years old, with some estimated at roughly nine hundred years, standing through generations of change.

We reached the backcountry cache box late in the afternoon, refilled our water, and carried out our empty containers. Camp in the Covington Zone felt like a reward, a quiet stretch of trail with plenty of dispersed options after an 8.2‑mile day.

Day Two: Remote Ridges and Desert Life

The second day brought more elevation gain and loss than the first, although nothing too strenuous. The remoteness of the backcountry shone as the trail wound through the Little San Bernardino Mountains, where cholla, goldenbush, manzanita, and prickly pear appeared in cheerful clusters. As the day warmed, we kept an eye out for rattlesnakes since Joshua Tree is home to seven species. Long-nosed leopard lizards and western fence lizards darted across the path, adding quick flashes of movement to the quiet terrain. We never saw the Mojave Desert tortoise, but knowing it lived out here added a sense of wonder. This gentle reptile spends most of its life in underground burrows to escape the heat, emerging in cooler hours to forage on wildflowers and grasses.

While lizards scattered underfoot, the landscape kept pulling our gaze outward. Views stretched all the way to the distant shimmer of the Salton Sea, while closer ridgelines rose in sculpted waves toward peaks such as Quail Mountain. The trail felt both intimate and expansive, a place where small desert dramas played out at our feet while the horizon opened its magic.

As the trail continued, it highlighted the park’s striking geology. We passed Pinto Gneiss, the oldest rock in the park, a warm brown and gray speckled metamorphic stone formed billions of years ago. Soon, high vista points looked down into the park below, revealing White Tank Monzogranite in stacked formations shaped by wind and weather. While descending toward Ryan Campground, this beautiful stone dominated the skyline.

Eventually, the path dropped into Juniper Flats and crossed Keys View Road, where a backcountry cache box waited like a small desert treasure chest. It was the perfect spot to stash water or food, and it marked the edge of the Juniper Flats Zone, another camping option within the permit system.

After a short walk to Ryan Campground, we reached the second cache box and settled in for a night of front-country comfort after an 11.5-mile day.

If a primitive vibe had been the goal, we could have simply stopped by the backcountry cache box, picked up our prearranged food or water, and continued onward into either the Lost Horse Zone, which sat just under a couple of miles ahead, or the Twin Tanks Zone, which lay about six to eight miles farther east. Both zones offered dispersed camping, and both delivered the quiet desert experience that makes this trail so special.

Day Three: Easy Miles and Hidden Wonders

For the final day, we made the last push from Ryan Campground to the Northern Trailhead in one satisfying 17.4-mile stretch, waking early to enjoy the sunrise. Morning light spilled across the rocks as we left camp, and the trail wound around Ryan Mountain before climbing gently over a small ridge near Lost Horse Mine. Scattered remnants of rusted equipment lingered as quiet reminders of the gold once pulled from the earth.

From this point onward, the path became a gradual downhill wander, perfect for easy walking, conversation, and wide-open views. In roughly 5.7 miles, the trail crossed the Geology Tour Road. This primitive sandy backcountry route offers car travelers a self-guided look at the park’s rock formations and natural history. A backcountry cache box sits here, making it a useful access point for shorter outings.

The next stretch, about 4.4 miles, proved to be some of the most pleasant on the entire trail. The tread was packed sand, the walking mellow, and horned lizards showed up to sun themselves. Camouflaged and beautiful, they carried primeval crowns and mottled coloring that made them look like tiny desert dragons. They tended to freeze when nervous, making them both adorable and nearly invisible.

Day hikers began to appear as we approached the Twin Tanks Backcountry area and crossed Pinto Basin Road, a well-traveled paved road with a busy trailhead. The Arch Rock Nature Trail intersects the CRHT just beyond the crossing, offering an easy loop with a natural arch and a heart-shaped boulder. Another cache box waits here, the final one for eastbound hikers.

A couple of car campgrounds were located nearby, reachable by short spur paths, though neither was visible from the trail. Since we were not staying, we continued onward as more gorgeous White Tank Monzogranite appeared in rounded, whimsical shapes that offered small pockets of shade for a snack break. It felt like a fitting way to embrace the journey, surrounded by the park’s signature stone and the quiet beauty that defined the trail.

The final camping area was the North Entrance Zone, a place where hikers could savor one more night under the stars. By the time we reached this stretch, the landscape had noticeably shifted. Plants sat lower, colors softened, and the horizon stretched even farther, creating a gentle finale.

In the last miles, the trail crossed a park service access road, then wandered through quiet, shrub-filled terrain before delivering us to the North Entrance parking area. When the parking lot finally came into view, the moment settled with a mix of triumph and sun-soaked contentment, a satisfying finish to a desert adventure rich with solitude, history, tiny dragons, whimsical stone, and beauty that lingers long after the sand is brushed from your socks.

Water, Weather, and the Art of Planning

As with any trip, you learn as you go, but having a few key details tucked into your pack pocket before you step onto the trail makes the whole journey unfold more smoothly.

Permits: If you intend to camp overnight, you’ll need a wilderness backpacking permit. These permits are available up to six months in advance through Recreation.gov. If you have a last-minute need, a limited number of same-day permits can be obtained at the permit office in Twentynine Palms. Securing your permit ahead of time is the best way to ensure your itinerary is approved and your spot is reserved.

Camping Zones: Before reserving your permit, it helps to get familiar with the park’s backcountry zones. Joshua Tree does not have designated backcountry campgrounds along the CRHT. Instead, you choose specific backcountry zones on your permit, and you can camp anywhere within those zones as long as you follow park rules. Camps must be at least one mile from trailheads, at least half a mile from any road, and at least two hundred feet off trail. Once you know where each zone sits on the map, choosing your nightly camps during the permit process becomes simple and stress-free.

Staying Hydrated: Because the trail is completely waterless, detailed hydration preparation becomes a necessary part of the journey. The day before our hike, we drove through the park and cached water at several locations using the park’s recently installed backcountry cache boxes. We labeled each water container with our names and pickup dates. Food could have been cached as well, but with light enough packs, we opted to carry it.

Weather: At over 5,000 feet in places. The high desert climate can be downright cold; in fact, in winter months, you may even see a few snowflakes. Be prepared for extreme heat by day and extreme cold by night on this hike, and take whatever the desert offers.

Staying Found: Because the CRHT isn’t always well marked, it’s important to carry a reliable map and feel confident using it. If you plan to rely on online maps, download them before you leave, since cell connectivity ranges from limited to nonexistent in most parts of the park.

Cell Service: Much of Joshua Tree sits outside cell‑phone range, though you’ll likely have some service at Black Rock Canyon Trailhead. Your backcountry permit tells the park where you intend to stay each night, but it’s equally important to share that itinerary with a trusted friend. If you plan to use a shuttle for one end of the hike, it’s best to schedule it for the start. That way, when you reach your final trailhead, you won’t be worried about meeting a pickup time you can’t confirm or finding yourself without a way to call.

Trailhead Arrangements: Because the CRHT is a point‑to‑point journey, hikers need transportation at both ends. The park does not currently offer an official shuttle, and private options are limited to a single operator. Even so, The Desert Shuttle proved to be a standout choice. It was prompt, dependable, and added an unexpected layer of charm, blending trailhead transport with the insight and enthusiasm of a local guide.

A final logistical note is worth mentioning. The Upper Covington Flat Trailhead is accessed by a dirt road with deep ruts, water berms, and sandy stretches. It is wise to check with the Park Service about current conditions, and if you are driving a rental car, make sure it can handle rougher roads.

About the Trail

Total Distance: 37.1 miles

Total Elevation (West → East): +3,662 ft / –4,740 ft

Permits: Recreation.gov or Joshua Tree NP Headquarters, 74485 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA

Trailheads & Access Points: Black Rock Canyon, Upper Covington Flat, Juniper Flats, Ryan Campground, Geology Tour Road, Twin Tanks/Belle Area, North Entrance Trailhead

Backcountry Cache Boxes: Upper Covington Flat, Juniper Flats, Ryan Campground, Geology Tour Road, Twin Tanks/Arch Rock

Shuttle Service: The Desert Shuttle, 760‑625‑7687

Tami Asars is a Washington‑based outdoor writer and nature photographer. She has authored numerous Mountaineers Books trail guides and the memoir Long Lost, drawn from 8,000 miles on America’s long-distance trails. She lives in the Cascade foothills with her husband, Vilnis, and their collie, Scout. Visit her at tamiasars.com