I’ll never forget the first time I entered the Hoh Rain Forest. I was 20 years old and was in the midst of a 3-month-long, 12,000-mile road trip around the North American West, accompanied by two pals from New Jersey. The word on the Hoh was that it was ‘trippy’, and indeed, the description was apt.

Since then, I’ve returned to the arboreal splendor of the Hoh more times than I can count—in every season, in dappled sunlight, and (more often) in gentle rain. In recent years, I have tried to visit this magical spot every winter, when the vivid, almost-otherworldly green is indescribably vibrant against the muted, somber color palette of the season—a wake-up call for the soul.

The short and easy Hall of Mosses Loop is a great introduction to the Hoh. Suitable for the whole family, it winds through the rain forest for a scant .8 mile, yet will transport you to a Tolkienesque botanical wonderland, a trumpet solo in the violin adagio of winter. Trust me, you’ve never seen green like this.

And yes, it’s definitely trippy.